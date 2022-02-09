Catherine Zeta-Jones to star in National Treasure series

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones has been cast in the upcoming National Treasure series at Disney Plus. Zeta-Jones joins previously announced cast members, including Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith, among others. The production is set to begin this month in Baton Rouge, LA.

The series focuses on a young heroine, Jess (Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful dreamer, who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. Zeta-Jones will portray Billie, a billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code. She transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer. Billie’s used to getting what she wants —and she wants the Pan-American treasure! But not just for the money. This treasure has deeper stakes for her. Zeta-Jones’ recent TV credits include Prodigal Son at Fox and Queen America for Facebook Watch.

She will also appear in the upcoming Addams Family series Wednesday at Netflix in the role of Morticia. She is primarily known for her film work, earning an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination for her role in Chicago. Her other major film roles include Traffic, Ocean’s 12, The Terminal, Intolerable Cruelty, Entrapment, and The Mask of Zorro. — IANS