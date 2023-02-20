Actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away

Actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on February 18 in Bengaluru. He was 39. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, grandson of late movie icon NT Rama Rao and cousin of Tollywood star Jr NTR, was undergoing treatment at a hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack on January 27. Nandamuri made his debut in 2002 with Okato Number Kurraadu. He then went on to star in films like Yuva Rathna, Taarak, Bhadradri Ramudu and Amaravathi. He made his OTT debut last year with Disney+ Hotstar’s series 9 Hours. Several Tollywood celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and others mourn his untimely death.

Tamil actor Mayilsamy passed away in Chennai on February 19. He was 57. Mayilsamy began his journey with K Bhagyaraj’s Dhavani Kanavugal. His key films included Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, Kanchana and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei. Celebrities as Kamal Haasan, Sarathkumar, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Resul Pookutty, Vikram and many others expressed condolences.