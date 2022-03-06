Celebrities mourn the demise of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne

Australian cricket legend and one of the greatest leg-spinners of all-time, Shane Warne passed away on Friday (March 4). He was 52. The leg-spinner reportedly died of a heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. Affectionately known as ‘Warnie’ and adored by millions across the globe, Warne is considered by many as the greatest bowler to ever play the game. His stellar international career spanned across 15 years and saw him take over 700 Test wickets.
The news of Warne’s demise sent shock waves across the cricketing world as well as the entertainment industry. Many celebrities took to social media to pay respects. Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heart-breaking. Om Shanti.”
Actor Ajay Devgn wrote, “Still trying to grapple with the news of Shane Warne’s sudden demise. RIP Shane. Your legacy is etched in the hearts of cricket lovers all over the world.”
Sunny Deol tweeted, “Cricket has lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers…” Shilpa Shetty posted a picture with Warne and wrote, “Legends live on.”
On her Instagram Story, Malaika Arora wrote, “This is so sad n shocking.” Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor also shared a picture of the Australian cricketer on Instagram with broken heart emojis. Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal, Suniel Shetty, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and many others too shared tributes. — TMS
