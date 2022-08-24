Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa

Actor and BJP leader from Haryana, Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday. Phogat (42), a former Tik Tok star who had also participated in the reality TV show Bigg Boss, was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members.
Phogat had risen to fame after her brief stay (one month) in the Bigg Boss Season 14 house as a wild-card entry. But her acting career began much earlier in 2006 when she appeared in a Haryanvi television programme on Doordarshan. In 2019, she did a music video, Bandook Aali Jaatni, a web-series titled The Story of Badmashgarh and two films - Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti (Haryanvi) and Motherhood (Hindi).
While she had joined politics in 2008, it was in 2019 that she contested the Haryana Assembly Elections from Adampur constituency, but lost. Phogat had posted two different videos and four images on her Instagram profile, showing her in a pink turban, on Monday night before passing away. Phogat had as many as eight lakh followers on Instagram and was pretty active on her social media handles. Her Instagram profile described her as a “mother, actor and content creator.” Phogat was a widow, as her husband, also a politician, had passed away a few years ago. She is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat. — TNS
Tribute in tweets
Om Shanti. Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the very young, beautiful hardworking @sonaliphogatbjp. May god bless her soul. RIP. Om Shanti. — Mika Singh, Singer
Deeply saddened by the news! May your soul rest in peace Sonali Phogat! — Rubina Dilaik, Actress
Shocked!! May her soul rest in peace #OmShanti #SonaliPhogat. — Himanshi Khurana
