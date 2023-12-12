Good going

After a long innings in the industry as a standup comedian, Navin Prabhakar has established himself as an actor. Currently he is busy with live shows across Maharashtra. Navin says, “I have enjoyed my profession a lot. Apart from my existence as a successful standup comedian, people also know me as a good actor, an anchor, a voice actor, a dubbing artiste, and a dance performer in live shows. I am a great observer, and these things help me grow. I am thankful to the Almighty that he made me a stand-up comedian. I am grateful to my friends as well.”

