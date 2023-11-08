Good times for Tahir

Tahir Raj Bhasin has taken the streaming world by storm with a string of hits that have left audiences and critics in awe. Known for his versatile acting, his recent show, Sultan of Delhi, on Disney+Hotstar, has undoubtedly impressed audiences across the globe.

Tahir shared, “When I joined the industry, I was told that maybe I won’t survive because I didn’t know anyone. I’m glad I didn’t listen to any one of them because today, I’m extremely happy, exploring my creativity, my craft and free to express myself. I didn’t want to have a Plan B ever. To have disproved the naysayers and be self-made today is very empowering. For me, acting was the only plan that I had and I’m glad that it all panned out well for me. I’m just starting and raring to go.”

“Each day, you have to strive for personal growth and be better than you were the day before. That’s the only way to survive and that’s the only way I know how to chase down my goals,” he added.