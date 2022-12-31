Goodbye 2022, Hello 2023

It’s not the end but a new beginning, which is reason enough for celebrations. It, however, becomes a problem of plenty when there are too many dance parties, concerts and family outings lined-up. So, we bring you the list of festivities happening in tricity so that you can ring in the New Year in style.

Jazz up your life

Singer Jazzy B, who resides in Brimingham, England, will be celebrating the New Year Eve with Chandigarhians as he is performing live at Hard Rock Café, Chandigarh. The singer dropped a #1MinMusic video of new song, Balori Akhiyan, on Friday for which the music is given by everybody’s favourite, Dr Zeus. “It feels great to perform here again as I haven't performed in Chandigarh for quite some time now. I will be performing my old tracks like Dil Luteya, Naag and Soorma as well as the latest ones, from the upcoming album Born Ready, songs like Rude Boy and Balori Akhiyan. I will be performing to make people dance,” he said.

Another veteran singer Jasbir Jassi is going live at Chandigarh Club, Sector 1.

He said, “Performing at Chandigarh Club is nostalgic for me. Last I performed there in 2016. Moreover my album Dil Le Gayee's first show also started from the same place on December 22, 1998. I will, of course, be performing Dil Le Gayee, Nishani Pyaar Di, but will also be taking along 'the Punjab folk and culture' while entering the year 2023. There will be poems, folk songs as well as Bulleh Shah’s verses. I wish that next year brings harmony and happiness for everybody.”

Double dhamaal

At Forest Hill Golf and Country Club Resort, Mohali, two separate parties are being hosted where two renowned artistes will be performing. One is called Jashn-E-Aaghaaz with none other than Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj, which will commence at 7:30 pm tonight at Seven Heavens venue of the resort.The singer shared, “Let’s make the new beginning mystically memorable.” The other one is a live concert by Babbu Maan starting at 9 pm in Events Arena at the same resort.

Young and fun

Hotel JW Marriott has invited singer Sunanda Sharma to perform on December 31. New and popular Punjabi singer Jassa Dhillon will be taking the stage at Playboy Chandigarh. Singers Inder Chahal and Jenny Johal will be performing at The Jungle Bar and Jenny Johal— The Finch: Chandigarh. —TNS

Performing in Punjab

In Mohali, singers Mankirt Aulak (Mohali Club), Dilpreet Dhillon (Radisson Red) and Amaan Ali Khan (Aurum Cafe Bar and Sky Lounge) are performing. Prabh Gill will go live at Park Plaza, Zirakpur.