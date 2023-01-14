Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only child whose tumultuous life also included a music career, died on Thursday in a Los Angeles hospital. She passed away aged 54.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” reads a family statement. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.” Presley was hospitalised Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, just two days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla Presley.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley were at the Golden Globes on January 10 to see Austin Butler win the award for his starring role in Elvis as best lead actor in a drama. They also attended a pre-Globes party on Sunday for Elvis, where the family honoured what would have been the King of Rock an Roll’s 88th birthday.

As the only child of one of the most famous people in the world, Lisa Marie Presley dealt with her parents’ divorce at age five, her father’s death at age 9, and a stretch of drug use before she embraced Scientology.

She told once that her mother’s boyfriend had been inappropriate with her, and was a constant fixture in the tabloids for her marriages to Michael Jackson and a much shorter one to Nicolas Cage.

Lisa Marie Presley released her first album as a singer-songwriter, To Whom It May Concern, in 2003. For her second album, “Now What,” she co-wrote 10 songs and included a cover of the Ramones’ Here Today and Gone Tomorrow. Her son Benjamin Keough died in 2020 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In addition to Riley Keough, Presley has twin girls, Finley and Harper, with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Before Lockwood, she was married to Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and Danny Keough.—IANS