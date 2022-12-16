tWitch from The Ellen DeGeneres Show passes away at 40

ANI

It’s a devastating day for fans of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as one of its integral characters has recently passed away.

Stephen Boss, better known as ‘tWitch’ from the popular American talk show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, died by suicide as per a report.

Ellen took to Instagram to share her heartbreak about the tragic situation, by sharing a picture of herself hugging the hip-hop dancer and DJ. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia,” the TV personality wrote.