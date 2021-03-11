MahirPandhi bids adieu to 'ChotiSarrdaarni'

Mahir Pandhi, who played the lead character in popular show Choti Sarrdaarni, has bid adieu to the show. Speaking about it, he says, “My role in the show has come to an end. It’s been a wonderful journey to be a part of such a lovely show. Although my journey was short-lived, viewers connected to my character and showered immense love on me. It is rightly said some goodbyes are difficult and this one was really the most difficult for me, as I was emotionally attached to the show.”

Mahir joined the show in July 2021 and his character was praised by the audience. Talking about his decision to bid adieu to the show, the actor says, “I am leaving the show on a good note and it was a mutual decision between me, the channel and the producers. Playing Rajveer was really an amazing journey for me and this character will always remain close to my heart.”