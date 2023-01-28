Kangana Ranaut criticises SRK's Pathaan for putting out Pakistan in 'good light'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has drawn sneaky criticism from Kangana Ranaut for portraying Pakistan, an “enemy nation” and its intelligence agency ISI in a “good light”. In the thread of tweets, Kangana wrote, “All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where 80 per cent Hindus live and yet a film called Pathaan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgment that makes it Mahan... it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies... Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note... Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai... goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram... Jai Shri Ram.”
