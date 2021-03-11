Grand affair

Star Plus’ longest-running show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, starring Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, has been a hit due to its intriguing storyline and nail-biting scenes. The current sequence of ‘AbhiRa ki Shaadi’ in the show is the most-talked about thing as of now because producer Rajan Shahi has splurged Rs 1.5-crore for the wedding sequence!

After much waiting, the lead pair will finally tie the knot. Inspired by the real weddings of Bollywood’s leading ladies Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, this big fat wedding was planned at Samode Palace in Rajasthan with Akshara wearing an American diamond studded lehenga worth around Rs 2.35-lakh!