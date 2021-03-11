Gateway of India lit up for launch of Stranger Things 4

In celebration of the return of Stranger Things, rifts will start appearing on some of the most iconic monuments around the globe! As part of this unique initiative, The Gateway of India in Mumbai joins the world stage alongside a special list of 15 prestigious landmarks (across 14 countries), such as the Empire State Building in New York, Duomo Square in Milan, Bondi Beach in Australia, Malecon Barranquilla in Colombia and The Wawel Castle in Krakow, amongst others, to capture the love of the fans and showcase the show’s most unforgettable moments.

On Thursday (May 27), Mumbai was treated to a grand celebration for the fans with a one-of-a-kind projection mapping on the city’s beloved and iconic tourist landmark. Taking over the night skies, The Gateway of India was lit up with a larger-than-life display of popular elements from the series. The iconic monument turned into a massive canvas, giving us glimpses of our favourite characters, including Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Max and the gang, along with all the mayhem that’s in store for them in the Upside Down!