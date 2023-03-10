Grand show

To mark its sixth anniversary, Sony BBC Earth, has curated a special line-up titled 6 Years of Feeling Alive. The six shows are Planet Earth II, Seven Worlds One Planet, Blue Planet II, A Perfect Planet, Eden—Untamed Planet, and Frozen Planet II.

Planet Earth II is a journey to iconic landscapes; jungles, mountains, deserts, islands, grasslands, and cities of the world. Blue Planet II shares a sneak peek of icy polar seas to the vibrant blues of the coral atolls. Seven Worlds One Planet showcases the true character of each continent while A Perfect Planet reveals how perfectly our planet is set up to nurture life. For those seeking to discover the secrets of Earth’s few remaining untouched lands, Eden - Untamed Planet gives a visual tour. Frozen Planet II is a spellbinding journey through icy lands.