Dia Mirza addresses the issue of consent in her next short film 'Gray'

Dia Mirza and Shreya Dhanwanthary are coming up with a new short film titled Gray that deals with the topic of consent in a relationship - an aspect which is often talked about but not implemented correctly.

The film revolves around the life of a young woman, Naina, who goes through a tumultuous time after an uncomfortable experience changes her life; the struggle one faces whilst differentiating between consent and friendship.

“We know about consent, talk about it but how well do we understand or implement, is the real question. We are proud to bring this meaningful story to our library of award-winning short film,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising. —IANS