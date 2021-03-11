Adah Sharma celebrates Raksha Bandhan with auto-rickshaw drivers

Actress Adah Sharma tied a rakhi to auto-rickshaw drivers recently. Adah says, “Our aim was to redefine the essence of Raksha Bandhan where we tie rakhis to the ones who safeguard our lives each day. We did this in the suburbs of Mumbai and the happiness on each driver’s face was overwhelming.”

The drivers shared that they had been ferrying passengers since the past 10-15 years, but this was the first-ever occasion that someone had celebrated Raksha Bandhan with them.

Adah recently shot a music video Piya Re Piya.