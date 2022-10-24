Shefali Shah-starrer 'Three of Us' to be screened at IFFI

Shefali Shah has been ruling this year with back-to-back phenomenal performances. Be it Jalsa, Human, Darlings or Delhi Crime 2, the actress is winning the hearts of audiences. Now, Shefali’s upcoming Three Of Us has made a place in the list of 25 films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held from November 20 to November 28, 2022, in Goa.
Three of Us is directed by Avinash Arun and stars Shefali Shah in the lead role, along with Jaideep Ahlawat. It is a relationship drama set in Maharashtra and also features actor-lyricist Swanand Kirkire. The film went on the floors in December and was wrapped up last week in Mumbai. — TMS
