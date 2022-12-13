Great going

Recently famous director Ektaa R Kapoor hosted a party in Mumbai for the great success of Freddy.

Produced by Ektaa, under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures, the film has been receiving great reviews from the audience and the critics from the very first day of its release.

The party was attended by the cast, along with their friends and family members. From the film fraternity, Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Mouni Roy, Ramesh Taurani, Madhu Mantena, Shashanka Ghosh, Rajesh Krishnan, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Neelam Kothari, Sameer Soni, Ayanka Bose, Mukesh Bhatt, Vishesh Bhatt, Mukesh Chhabra, Murad Khetani, Ridhi Dogra, Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit, Mushtaq Sheikh and Balaji Motion Pictures COO Bhavini Sheth were present.