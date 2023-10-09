Great going: Actor-producer Nikhil Nanda hosts a party to celebrate the success of Aakhri Sach

Nikhil Nanda’s Nirvikar Films recently hosted a grand success party for the hit web series Aakhri Sach, which streams on Disney+ Hotstar. It was a star-studded affair with some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry gracing the event. Celebrities from both the television and film industries attended the party.

Aakhri Sach is a gripping crime series. It boasts a unique storyline and outstanding performances.

It was an unforgettable night filled with laughter, dance and heartfelt speeches.