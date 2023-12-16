Great moment: Vir Das to perform at London’s Apollo Theatre, a venue graced by Beatles and Rolling Stones

Actor-comedian Vir Das, who recently won an International Emmy Award for his stand-up special Vir Das: Landing, is set to take the stage at the Apollo Theatre in London. On Saturday, he will entertain a live audience of as many as 5,000 people as a part of his ongoing Mind Fool tour. The Apollo Theatre has witnessed performances by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Iron Maiden and Selena Gomez. The theatre has also been graced by comedy legend Louis C.K.
Vir Das said: “Stepping onto the Apollo Theatre stage is not just a personal triumph; it’s a momentous occasion for Indian comedy. The energy of this historic venue, which has hosted musical legends and comedy icons alike, is both exhilarating and humbling.” His tour spans 33 countries and encompasses 37 cities across India.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...