Great moment: Vir Das to perform at London’s Apollo Theatre, a venue graced by Beatles and Rolling Stones

IANS

Actor-comedian Vir Das, who recently won an International Emmy Award for his stand-up special Vir Das: Landing, is set to take the stage at the Apollo Theatre in London. On Saturday, he will entertain a live audience of as many as 5,000 people as a part of his ongoing Mind Fool tour. The Apollo Theatre has witnessed performances by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Iron Maiden and Selena Gomez. The theatre has also been graced by comedy legend Louis C.K.

Vir Das said: “Stepping onto the Apollo Theatre stage is not just a personal triumph; it’s a momentous occasion for Indian comedy. The energy of this historic venue, which has hosted musical legends and comedy icons alike, is both exhilarating and humbling.” His tour spans 33 countries and encompasses 37 cities across India.

