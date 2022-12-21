Great vibe

Makers of Pathaan have dropped the first look of film’s second song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Talking about the song which will be out on December 22, director Siddharth Anand says, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan is an ode to the spirit of Pathaan, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan. The song embodies the personality traits of this super spy Pathaan, who has irresistible swagger that is infectious. His energy, his vibe, his confidence can make anyone dance to his tune.”
Siddharth further says, “The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is modern fusion Qawaali and is a celebration of Pathaan’s style. It has been a while since we have seen SRK groove to music and we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg.” — TMS
