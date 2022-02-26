Anushka shares glimpse of her prep for Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma took to social media to give a glimpse of her prep for the movie, Chakda Xpress.
The actress shared how she is getting ready to play celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. She posted a picture of her bowling at the nets and captioned it, “Grip by Grip Prep #ChakdaXpress”.
Anushka is making her return to the movies after pregnancy with this film, which is inspired by the life and times of India’s most decorated woman cricketer Jhulan. —TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport
Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...