Groove to Latka...

Transport yourself on a nostalgic musical journey with the captivating vocals of Amit Mishra and Shilpa Surroch in the song Latka, skilfully composed by The Real Emotions and lyrically brought to life by Ubaid Taj.

This version of the song, destined to be a highlight on your New Year Eve’s party playlist, seamlessly blends the charm of a classic hit with a contemporary twist. Siddharth Nigam says, “Collaborating on Latka has been a good experience. The blend of nostalgia and contemporary vibes in this re-creation is truly magical.”

Zaara Yesmin says, “Latka song has always been my favourite childhood masterpiece, I am thankful to the Tips team, that they considered bringing this song to life again with new beats and moves. Collaborating with Siddharth Nigam and the brilliant team of Tips Music has always been a joyous experience.”

Singer Amit Mishra adds, “Latka holds a special place in my heart as it combines the nostalgia of a classic hit with a fresh, contemporary twist.”