Groove to Tapeswari Sharma's beats!

Tapeshwari Sharma, who started her career with the hit TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay in 2007, has now turned a professional DJ.

Tapeshwari is quite a renowned face in the TV Industry, having acted in shows like Chhanchhan, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Sasural Genda Phool.

She is happy and elated to have taken this new career route. She is trained under DJ Cyrus.

She said, “This year was genuinely fantastic for me since I was so occupied and my career took a turn because I wanted to pursue my passion. I began uploading dance covers on YouTube, which helped me uncover my passion for DJing and propelled me to become a full-fledged DJ in just two years. During the pandemic I spent time re-discovering myself, not just professionally but also personally.’’