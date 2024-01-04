Growing up with Gehna

What is the response you are getting from the audience for your role?

The response is amazing. People are loving all the shades of Gehna.

How much do you relate to the character you are playing?

I relate a lot to the character that I am playing in this show. We both are similar. We are Shiv bhakt. We are clear in life about what we want. We both like being simple yet elegant. Smart as well as sassy. A modern girl with traditional values and ethics. I literally can’t switch off when I leave the sets because this character has been a part of me now.

How will you describe your make-up den? How much time do you spend there?

My makeup look is very different now in the show as compared to the previous episodes. Initially Gehna was shown as a simple girl from a village. Later, Vansh gave her the makeover, and she now looks elegant with her make-up and beautiful costume.

Any interesting incident from the sets?

There have been many interesting incidents on the sets. Especially with the kid, Prince. When he arrives, the first thing he does is call out my name. The purest love I’ve ever got on sets is from him. He will make my day with his surprise chocolates and kisses.

Whom do you bond the most with on the set?

I share a great bond with myself as I question and answer myself as Gehna and Krutika. My mom always accompanies me. I share the best bond with her as my mother, my sister, and my best friend. She’s my strongest pillar and she always motivates me to do my best, irrespective of the situations and problems on sets.

What do you feel are the pros and cons of being a TV actor?

The pros of being a TV actor is that you’re seen worldwide on television and people recognise you, respect you and shower you with love. The only con I feel is that sometimes being famous is also an issue where you don’t get your personal space in public places.

The TV industry has evolved in terms of content. Comment.

Yes! The industry has evolved in terms of content. I am glad and happy about it. It’s good to see certain shows and stories being made from women’s point of view.