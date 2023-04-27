Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn wants to work with NTR Jr

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has shared that he wants to work with RRR-fame NTR Jr, and said the actor was “amazing” and “cool” in the film. In a recent interview, the director was asked if he could introduce an Indian actor into the Guardians universe, who it would be.

Replying to the same, the director said he would love to work with the guy from RRR “with all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything”. Gunn also added that Jr NTR was “amazing” and “cool” in the film.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 releases in India on May 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. —IANS