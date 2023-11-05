Guest of honour: Mahesh Bhatt’s ode to Kishore Kumar’s unique artistry on Indian Idol 14

IANS

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt graces the stage of singing reality show Indian Idol 14 and remembers the legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar, saying how the latter used to have a good time in the studio.

Kishore Kumar is best known for his songs Chala Jaata Hoon, O Mere Dil Ke Chain, Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Yaadon Ki Baraat Nikli Hai, among numerous other tracks.

This weekend, Indian Idol 14 hosts famous producer and director Mahesh Bhatt, in the episode titled ‘Director Mahesh Bhatt’s Challenge’. An veteran, he has completed 49 years in the entertainment industry and will be making an appearance on Indian Idol for the first time. Mahesh also challenges the Top 15 contestants to bring out the right emotion through their singing, and the best of the lot gets a chance to win a vinyl of his 1984 film Saaransh.

Hailing from Kanpur, Vaibhav Gupta sings Tu Pyar Hai Kisi Aur Ka and Chahiye Thoda Pyar from the classic films, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and Lahu Ke Do Rang, respectively.

Post Vaibhav’s performance, Mahesh remembers Kishore Kumar, and says, “Kishore Kumar was an extremely professional personality. Like Shreya Ghoshal mentioned, he used to have a good time whenever he used to come to the studio.”

“He was the first person I saw who spoke not only with the music directors, but also film directors to understand the situation of the song,” added Mahesh.

Indian Idol 14 features judges Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani, and it airs on Sony.