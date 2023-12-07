Gulshan Devaiah says there is need to make engaging stories for children

IANS

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is thrilled to embrace a children-friendly narrative with Little Thomas and said there is a need to make more engaging stories for kids in Indian cinema. “My earlier films have been catering to a more mature audience. Little Thomas is a wonderful shift for me, and I’m genuinely excited about making a film that children and their families can enjoy together,” Gulshan said.

The actor added: “The English-speaking world makes a lot of films for children, but in Indian movies we don’t cater much to our children. We need to make diverse and engaging stories for children.” The actor emphasises the importance of exploring various genres for younger audiences, and encourages fellow filmmakers to step up and experiment with storytelling that resonates with children. The film tells a heartwarming story based around a Goan family. Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Kaushal Oza, Little Thomas also stars Rasika Dugal. The film marks a reunion of Rasika and Kaushal, who had previously collaborated in the short film The Miniaturist of Junagadh.