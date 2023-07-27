Gulshan Devaiah's look in Guns and Gulaabs is inspired by Sanjay Dutt's mullet hair from the 90s

The trailer for the Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs looks like it is set in the 1990s. And if you had a glimpse of Gulshan Devaiah in it, with slightly long hair, he has a very uncanny resemblance to one of the actors in Bollywood during that time. According to the sources, Gulshan’s getup is deeply inspired by Sanjay Dutt’s look in the 1990s.

An insider from the production says, “The series is set in the 90s. The Sanjay Dutt craze was at its peak during that time, and many people started adapting that. The team thought about what a better way to capture the 90s than that look. It was actually Gulshan who suggested this idea, and he was quite keen to carry that look too.”

Guns and Gulaabs is a comedy crime thriller that was created and directed by Raj and DK. It is based on the 1990s world of crime and violence. It features Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu.

Gulshan recently wrapped up shooting the first schedule of Ulajh in London, which also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew. Based on the Indian Foreign Service, the film is directed by director Sudhanshu Saria.

#Bollywood #Sanjay Dutt