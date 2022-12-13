Guneet weds Sunny Kapoor

PTI

Producer Guneet Monga and fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor tied the knot on Monday. Monga, known for backing critically-acclaimed films like the Gangs of Wasseypur series, The Lunchbox and Pagglait, exchanged vows with Kapoor here in the presence of family and friends.

The filmmaker took to Instagram to share the announcement.

“With the unconditional love and blessings of our Guruji, elders, friends and family we took our vows to start our forever, today. I had my parents with me in spirit and in small details of my wedding festivities and rituals.

“I know they’re watching us from above and beaming. It’s surreal to have found a family so pure and warm in Sunny and his parents who have made me feel so incredibly special and loved already,” Monga captioned the pictures from the nuptials.