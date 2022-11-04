Gurpreet, Akash join Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii team

Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms will bring yet another show on Colors called Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii. Its central theme is how kismet intervenes in the lives of two couples belonging to different strata of society.

Actors Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav were already shortlisted to essay the lead roles of Ravi and Pratiksha, respectively. And now actors Gurpreet Bedi and Akash Jagga are roped in as parallel leads in the forthcoming drama.

Gurpreet will be seen essaying the role of Ravi’s childhood sweetheart and the college beauty queen named Keerti Sachdeva. Akash on the other hand will be seen as an IPS aspirant, Malhar Thakur, who is to marry Pratiksha in an arranged setup.

Akash says, “I’m thrilled to join the team of Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii.

This upcoming show is my third stint with Colors after Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Naagin 6. I’m a big fan of Ekta Kapoor’s shows and feel grateful to have debuted under her production house a few years back. My character Malhar is ambitious and will go to any extent to achieve his dreams. I’m looking forward to this challenging role.”