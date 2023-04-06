Guru Randhawa and Malaika Arora’s come together for the music video ‘Tera Ki Khayal’

Malaika Arora and Guru Randhawa have come together for the first time for a new music video produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. They have launched their music video Tera Ki Khayal, directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, in an innovative way — through a virtual reality (VR) experience on Oculus. This marks the first-ever song launch event of its kind and the response has been overwhelming.
The song is a part of Guru’s debut album Man of the Moon, which has been ruling the playlists ever since the audio version was released. Producer Bhushan Kumar shared, “It’s always a pleasure to have Guru on board and Malaika has made a great addition to the song.” On her part, Malaika Arora said, “Being a part of this experience with T-Series and Guru has been absolutely wonderful. The song is fun and I have had a great time shooting it.”
Guru Randhawa added, “This is a completely new experience watching the video on Oculus. Tera Ki Khayal is a very special song as I finally worked with Malaika, whom I’ve admired forever.”
