Guru Randhawa announces the name of his new album 'Unstoppable'

Guru Randhawa has given some lovely songs, including Dance Meri Rani, Surma Surma, High Rated Gabru, among more. Now Guru is ready to drop a full-length seven-song album. After days of teasing the fans about his upcoming album on social media, he dropped a sneak peek into his new album and announced the name of the album—Unstoppable.

The singer took to social media and shared a sneak peek of one song from the album, titled Signs. Guru posted, “Signs from the upcoming album Unstoppable. I can’t wait to show you guys the magic we did on the seven songs...”

