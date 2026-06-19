After releasing Chatni song from Dhamaal 4, the makers have now come up with another new track, titled Qeher.

Advertisement

Sung by Guru Randhawa, Qeher is a peppy track, with catchy lyrics and music by Gill Machrai, Rony Ajnali and Guru Randhawa.

Advertisement

Music produced and arranged by Sanjoy, the track takes audiences on an entertaining ride as it showcases the Dhamaal boys soaking in Guru fever, looking their quirky best, and creating absolute madness with their infectious hook step, choreographed by Piyush and Shazia.

Advertisement

Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta, among others. — ANI