Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who is hosting the kids’ singing reality show, ‘Superstar Singer 3’, says that he is blown away by the extraordinary talent on display

How do you feel about being the host of Superstar Singer 3?

I am really thrilled to host Superstar Singer 3. It’s a lot of fun as I too get to be a kid with the contestants. I always get excited about projects involving kids because I enjoy being around them. They possess such pure innocence and now that I’ve become a father myself, I feel an even deeper connection with them. I’m eagerly awaiting the launch of season out with its outstanding singing talent; I am blown away by the maturity and versatility of these kids.

What sets Superstar Singer 3 apart from other kids’ reality TV shows, and what can viewers expect this season?

Compared to other shows, Superstar Singer 3 showcases a unique talent pool and provides a very positive atmosphere that strives to hone the skills of these aspiring singers, and grooms them to be tomorrow’s superstars. Having all five captains present adds a special energy to the show and coupled with super-judge Neha Kakkar, the format promises high voltage entertainment. What makes this season even more special is the melting pot of singing talent with kids from different walks of life, who bring their style of singing to the fore.

How was your experience during the auditions?

During the auditions, I felt a sense of enjoyment and fulfilment. Interacting with the kids and witnessing their talent is always a delightful experience. However, when it comes to situations where a child isn’t selected, it can be quite challenging. I approach these moments with empathy and sensitivity, understanding the disappointment they would be feeling. I strive to offer words of encouragement and support, emphasising that not being selected doesn’t diminish their talent or value. It’s essential to maintain a positive attitude and ensure that every child feels appreciated for their efforts, regardless of the outcome.

What message would you like to convey to the viewers regarding Superstar Singer 3?

I want to remind viewers of the precious innocence children possess, which not everyone gets to experience first-hand. Watching the show allows people to momentarily forget the stresses of life and immerse themselves in the purity of music, packed with some fun childhood antics. Even if I wasn’t the host, I’d still advocate for this experience because the singing is outstanding.