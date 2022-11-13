Had a hole in my heart; wasn't allowed to dance, says Niti Taylor

With the finale around the corner, the competition on Colors’ Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has spurred epic performances, making the dance battle tougher week after week. Contestant Niti Taylor’s moves garnered compliments from the judges Madhuri Dixit Nene, Terence Lewis (guest judge) and Nora Fatehi, except for the fall at the end of her performance.

While performing the song Saat Samandar Paar, she slipped and fell during a lifting routine with her choreographer partner Akash Thapa in the ‘90s special weekend’. Terence Lewis remarked that the contestant-choreographer duo has been giving amazing performances, but to pull off lifts the core has to be strong.

Taking cognizance of the judges’ comments, Niti shared a secret, “As a kid, I had a hole in my heart, which restricted me from doing anything that would jeopardize my health, dancing was one of them. When I recovered, I danced with joy and haven’t stopped since. I’m so grateful for my time on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.”