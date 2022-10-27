Hailey Baldwin denounces Kanye West's anti-Semitic remarks

Model Hailey Baldwin has denounced Kanye West over his controversial anti-Semitic comments after the rapper attacked her online. The model wife of Justin Bieber made use of her Instagram account to address the Yeezy designer’s rant. “You cannot believe in God and be anti-Semitic,” Hailey penned in an Instagram Story on October 25. “You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech. To love God is to love people. All people.”
The 25-year-old beauty also shared a picture reading, “I support my friends and the Jewish people.” Her post came after Kanye dissed her in a now-deleted Instagram post. In the post, the 45-year-old hip-hop star blasted Hailey and Gigi Hadid while gushing over model and influencer Vinetria. —IANS
