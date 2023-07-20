Hair & how: Zakir Khan talks about what sets his vibe

Zakir Khan is known for his relatable humour, comic timing, and quotable shayari. From acing in the comedy special Chacha Vidhyak Hain Humare on Amazon Prime Video to an upcoming international tour at the Opera House in Sydney, Zakir Khan has been doing well.

Zakir made an impression on his fans when he chose to go all ethnic on his international tour, paying homage to his roots.

In his latest post on Instagram, Zakir reveals how his hairstyle helps set his vibe. Zakir says, “Looking at hairstyling as an important aspect of my grooming regime only came to me a few years ago, but the confidence it instilled in me has been game-changing. I have realised in my line of work that being funny is just the start; it’s also about likeability and setting your vibe. If people get your vibe, you automatically have their attention. And, the simplest way to set your vibe is with the power of hairstyling. Just taking a few extra minutes every day to set your hair can boost your confidence and help you leave a lasting impression. After all, #ApniHairstyleHiApniVibeHai.”

