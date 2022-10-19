The advent of robotic hair transplantation brings a ray of hope for those with receding hairline

Dr Vikas Sharma

Hair plays an important role in one’s overall physical appearance and self-perception. In the modern world, the desire to look youthful plays a bigger role than in the past. As in all other tissues in the human body, the hair follicle is susceptible to the ravages of age, stress and environmental factors.

Although hair loss may seem like a more prominent problem in men, women are nearly as likely to lose, or have thinning of scalp hair. Hair loss in women can happen at any age.

Growth cycle

Growth cycles of hair are important because when they go awry, that is one of the reasons we have hair loss. And, things that interfere with the cycle — like medication, illness, infection, or chemicals — have the potential to stop hair from being formed properly.

Throughout a woman’s life, scalp hair growth is variable in its extent and time course and more than one third of women have clinically significant hair loss during their lifetime.

Human scalp is home to about 100,000 hair. Each one has its own life cycle. A follicle produces a single hair that grows at the rate of half an inch per month. It hangs in there for two to six years and then stops for about a month. When the next cycle starts up, that hair falls out. At any given time, most of your locks are in the growth phase.

Most people shed about 50-100 strands every day. Don’t worry if you find a few in your hairbrush or on your clothes. But if it starts to fall out in clumps or if you notice it getting thinner over time, that is the time to start specific management.

Cause & effect

Age, genes and hormone-related changes have a major influence on female scalp hair, including changes in the hair cycling, hair density, hair diameter and pigmentation, and possibly in structural qualities of the hair fiber. Medical research has found that environmental factors also contribute significantly to the changes on scalp hair growth as women get older.

The most common cause of hair loss in females is female-pattern hair loss (FPHL), which is frequently referred to as androgenetic alopecia.

Female pattern hair loss affects the central portion of the scalp, sparing the frontal hairline, and is characterised by a wider midline part on the crown than on the occipital scalp.

Another common cause of hair loss in women is Telogen Effluvium. It is not unusual for women with TE to lose more than 300 hair per day. This form of hair loss generally begins approximately three months after a major illness or other stress (eg, surgery, rapid weight loss, nutritional deficiency, high fever or hemorrhage) or hormonal derangement (e.g., thyroid dysfunction, polycystic ovarian disease).

High-level physical or emotional stress, crash diets, oral contraceptives can also trigger telogen effluvium.

Timely diagnosis and specific management is of paramount importance to arrest the hair loss. The new advanced treatments for hair loss in women have yielded good results.

Art of restoration

Current research activities focus on topical liposome targeting for melanin, genes, and proteins selectively to hair follicles for therapeutic and cosmetic modification of hair. Finally, yet another line of research in the quest of new treatments for hair loss apart from hair transplant is tissue engineering with cells of hair follicular origin with inductive properties.

The future of hair restoration is exciting, primarily because of medical advances. With the advent of robotic hair transplantation the human errors will further be minimised as seen in some cases with FUE.

(Dr Sharma is a Chandigarh-based dermatologist)