'Half Pants Full Pants' to stream from December 16

Prime Video has announced the premiere of its latest comedy-drama, Half Pants Full Pants. It will be available for streaming from December 16. The eight-episode light-hearted series showcases joyful moments from one’s childhood and promises to be a nostalgic ride. Produced by OML Studios and directed by VK Prakash, the series stars child actors Ashwanth Ashok Kumar and Kartik Vijan, along with renowned actors Ashish Vidyarthi and Sonali Kulkarni.

Adapted from Anand Suspi’s eponymous book, Half Pants Full Pants, the show is set in a small town in South India, before the age of internet and mobile phones, where a seven-year-old boy Anand aka Dabba lives. Along with his friend, Giddi, he embarks on various adventures.

“Half Pants Full Pants is an experience that takes us back to a simpler time where life was untouched by technology and yet sparkling with wonder. Through the story of Dabba, his family and friends, the series captures the magic of childhood in a period without phones or the internet — an unhurried pace of life that we often yearn for,” said director VK Prakash.