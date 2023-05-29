Halle Bailey excited to meet her boyfriend

IANS

The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey is showing her boyfriend some love amid the release of her star-making performance in the latest film.

The 23-year-old actress and singer shared an adorable TikTok video of herself recently jumping with joy toward her boyfriend Darryl. After embracing the 25-year-old rapper, she gives him several sweet kisses while audio of Beyonce singing “I’m happy to see my husband” plays.

“On my last day of press like..” Bailey captioned the post with a series of excited emojis.

As per People, Bailey and Darryl made their relationship public on social media back in 2022, and he’s been her red-carpet companion ever since.