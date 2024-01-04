Handsome hunks: Bobby Deol shares pictures with son Aryaman

ANI

Bobby Deol is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Animal, in which he plays the antagonist.

On Wednesday, Bobby treated fans with a series of pictures with his son Aryaman Deol on Instagram. The father-son duo looked handsome and can be seen twinning in black pantsuits.

He captioned the post, “Outfit by the coolest & dearest @raghavendra.rathore #dharamdeol.” Soon after she uploaded the post, fans and industry friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons Actor Preity Zinta dropped heart and fire emojis.

