DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / Hans Raj Hans unveils first look of "Aaja Doven Nachiye", son Yuvraj to share screen with him

Hans Raj Hans unveils first look of "Aaja Doven Nachiye", son Yuvraj to share screen with him

Six-year-old grandson Hredaan, who recently debuted with a rendition of "Mool Mantar", also gets a mention.

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 05:25 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
HANS RAJ HANS AND YUVRAAJ HANS
Advertisement

Padma Shri singer Hans Raj Hans has revealed the first-look poster and teaser of his upcoming Punjabi single Aaja Doven Nachiye, set to release on July 29. The track marks Yuvraj Hans' second appearance as an actor in one of his father's projects.

Advertisement

The song is presented by WaveKano Music and Harpreet Sekhon. Its cast includes Yuvraj Hans, Sakshi Sharma, Harpreet Sekhon and Raj Dhaliwal, among others. Punjabi singer Gurlez Akhtar has lent her voice to a couplet in the track. Harpreet Sekhon has written the lyrics, while Desi Crew has composed the music. Bobby Bajwa has directed the music video.

Advertisement

Yuvraj Hans' previous release, Har Vele, saw him as both the singer and featured artiste. For Aaja Doven Nachiye, he appears only in the video and is not part of the vocals. "It was a great feeling working with dad, he is my guru too," Yuvraj Hans said.

Advertisement

Hans Raj Hans, known for hit songs such as Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya, Sili Sili Hawa and Dil Tote Tote Ho Gaya, said he hopes the new track resonates with listeners. Nachi Jo Sade Naal is a song that is played at every wedding," he said. "I feel this new song will find the same place at celebrations."

Hans Raj Hans also spoke about his six-year-old grandson Hredaan, Yuvraj's son, saying he sings well. Hredaan, 6, recently made his own musical debut with a rendition of Mool Mantar.

Advertisement

Speaking about his life beyond music, Hans Raj Hans opened up about his family and other interests. "I want to spend more time with my family now, being with them gives me peace," Hans Raj Hans said. "I toured so much while my children were growing up and I feel I could not spend as much time with them as I would have liked. During those years, I moved from one city to another but never really saw or experienced any of them. I now realise it is important to actually see the world, not just pass through it." He also spoke about dedicating more time to his love for reading and shayari.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts