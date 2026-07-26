Hans Raj Hans unveils first look of "Aaja Doven Nachiye", son Yuvraj to share screen with him

Padma Shri singer Hans Raj Hans has revealed the first-look poster and teaser of his upcoming Punjabi single Aaja Doven Nachiye, set to release on July 29. The track marks Yuvraj Hans' second appearance as an actor in one of his father's projects.

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The song is presented by WaveKano Music and Harpreet Sekhon. Its cast includes Yuvraj Hans, Sakshi Sharma, Harpreet Sekhon and Raj Dhaliwal, among others. Punjabi singer Gurlez Akhtar has lent her voice to a couplet in the track. Harpreet Sekhon has written the lyrics, while Desi Crew has composed the music. Bobby Bajwa has directed the music video.

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Yuvraj Hans' previous release, Har Vele, saw him as both the singer and featured artiste. For Aaja Doven Nachiye, he appears only in the video and is not part of the vocals. "It was a great feeling working with dad, he is my guru too," Yuvraj Hans said.

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Hans Raj Hans, known for hit songs such as Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya, Sili Sili Hawa and Dil Tote Tote Ho Gaya, said he hopes the new track resonates with listeners. Nachi Jo Sade Naal is a song that is played at every wedding," he said. "I feel this new song will find the same place at celebrations."

Hans Raj Hans also spoke about his six-year-old grandson Hredaan, Yuvraj's son, saying he sings well. Hredaan, 6, recently made his own musical debut with a rendition of Mool Mantar.

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Speaking about his life beyond music, Hans Raj Hans opened up about his family and other interests. "I want to spend more time with my family now, being with them gives me peace," Hans Raj Hans said. "I toured so much while my children were growing up and I feel I could not spend as much time with them as I would have liked. During those years, I moved from one city to another but never really saw or experienced any of them. I now realise it is important to actually see the world, not just pass through it." He also spoke about dedicating more time to his love for reading and shayari.