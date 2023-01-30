Hansa Singh is known for TV and web shows such as Main DilliHoon, Human and Criminal Justice 3. She talks about her journey so far

Tell us about your association with television…

I made my debut with Main Dilli Hoon and then did shows like Vishnu Puran, Shri Ganesh, CID, Aahat and Aarambh. I have also done a Pakistani daily soap titled Kajal in 2006-7 for Geo TV.

Was your cameo in Criminal Justice applauded?

Yes! It was an important cameo with the entire cast of the show. I was surprised by messages of my fans who noticed and loved my work.

What changes have you found in the industry over the years?

I miss the good old days. It used to be a more personal approach than today’s professional industry. Being a creative soul, I feel personal touch with the artiste is more important than the number of auditions that happen. So, I always say meet me as pictures can’t tell my depth. But as time is changing, one has to adapt.

What kind of work are you looking out for now?

I have been in the industry for 20 years. I have worked in Hollywood projects as well. Yet today I am waiting for a good script to do justice to my talent. I do not wish for cameos anymore. Doing cameos is like giving a paid audition, be it film or OTT.

What do you think is essential to become an actor?

Patience and perseverance are a must. No six-pack abs are essential, as there are different genres of work happening now. I am a firm believer in time. When it’s your time, it will happen. Cultivate hobbies that keep you busy when work is not there. Keep yourself relevant in evolving times.

If not an actor what would you have been and why?

A businesswoman or an entrepreneur. I love power and money is important.

What kind of directors do you want to work with and why?

The list is long. I dream to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Neeraj Pandey. Also Rohit Shetty, as he is one director who will give you all in a film. And, of course, Rajamouli sir — I had my hopes after working with V Vijayendra Prasad sir in Aarambh.

What is the one thing that you love about being an actress?

I am in love with the camera and like to enact different characters. The best part is when people see me off the camera, they wonder how I enacted the scene on screen.

What are your forthcoming projects?

A film titled Despatch, starring Manoj Bajpayee.