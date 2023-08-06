Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003: The Telgi Story teaser out

The makers of the upcoming series Scam 2003: The Telgi Story on Friday unveiled the official teaser. Taking to Instagram, director Hansal Mehta shared the teaser which he captioned, “Life mein aage badhna hain toh daring to karna padega na darling! Here it is. #Scam2003... Releasing on Sept 2, 2023.”
Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv from September 2. Veteran theatre artiste Gagan Dev Riar will be seen headlining the show.
The Telgi Story is a follow-up to Hansal Mehta’s 2020 hit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Scam 2003 is adapted from the Hindi book Reporter Ki Diary, authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the story of the scam back in the time.
