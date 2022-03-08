Anupam Kher flaunts his toned physique on his birthday

Anupam Kher celebrated his 67th birthday on March 7 and on this special occasion, the actor shared a post on social media, revealing the fittest version of himself.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared pictures of his toned physique and wrote, “Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years.”

The actor also spoke about his fitness journey and added, “But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself. I have started walking the path of my fitness journey.”—TMS