Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are not going for divorce

TV actor CharuAsopa and her husband Rajvee Sen took everyone by surprise when they shared family photos on Instagram, celebrating Ganapati festival. Both Charu and Rajeev dropped a happy family photo with their daughter Ziana while announcing that they are not heading for divorce.

The couple wrote, “Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes, we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we won’t deny that. Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our marriage for good.”

They further wrote, “We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter Ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.”

Rajeev’s sister Sushmita Sen is elated with the news. Reacting to the post, Sushmita commented, “I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!! Dugga Dugga Shona.”