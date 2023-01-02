Happy New Year, say B-town celebs

After two years of the pandemic, this New Year was all about celebrating life. Many took to their social media handles to wish fans for a happy and healthy 2023. Shahid Kapoor dropped a hot picture on his Instagram which he captioned, “Keep it real and make it count. Happy New Year everyone. Be worthy and thankful. Have an amazing year.”

Sanjay Dutt with his children

Sidharth Malhotra shared a reel video and wrote, “2022 was definitely rewarding and full of love! Cheers to the New Year and to new beginnings #HappyNewYear everyone, big love!” Arjun Kapoor also shared a video on his stories which read, “2023 Happy New Year.”

Anushka & Virat

Taking to Instagram, actor Anushka Sharma shared a video on her stories and wrote, “Happy New Year.” Sanjay Dutt shared an adorable picture with his kids with a caption, “Nothing like spending New Year with my little ones. Happy New Year from our family to yours! Wishing you all good health, prosperity, and happiness in 2023!” Sunny Deol also wrote, “Happy New Year.” Kangana Ranaut also shared a picture on her stories and wrote, “Happy new year” Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture and captioned it, “Mantra for 2023... always keep the child in you alive.. smile, laugh, imagine , create , grow and live freely happy new year to all you lovely people.”—TMS