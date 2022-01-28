Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech welcome baby boy

Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech have been blessed with a baby boy. The former cricketer took to Instagram on January 25 late night and shared the good news with fans. Yuvraj wrote, “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish to respect our privacy, as we welcome the little one into the world…”

No sooner did the proud dad share the news, fans and friends flooded the comments’ section with congratulatory messages. Celebs such as Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Preity Zinta and others dropped posts. Yuvraj and Hazel got married to each other on November 30, 2016 and have been together for more than five years now. This is their first child together. — TMS