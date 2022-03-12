Aditya Narayan posts first picture with baby girl Tvisha

Aditya Narayan has posted an adorable picture with his baby girl on Instagram. He also hinted that he would be away from social media for a while to spend time with her. It was just two days back that Aditya revealed the name of the baby as Tvisha. It means rays of the sun, and someone who is a worshipper of Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan has announced that he is quitting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a host after almost a decade. Announcing his retirement from the music reality show, Aditya wrote on social media, “With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties for a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. From an 18-year-old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife and baby daughter! 15 years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes... Time really does fly. Thank you Neeraj Sharma, my soul brother.” Aditya Narayan has said that he wants to continue hosting, but will also focus on making more music. He is also a singer and composer.